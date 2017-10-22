The perfect video tweet has been crafted — and Twitter can’t “wait for a surprise”

At first, it was “open for a surprise.” The Twitter joke referred to the way the site hosts images — tweets with images partially obscure them — leading people to post a photo with a cute animal in such a way that it would hide the animal until someone opened the full-size picture.
It looks like this:
Then, it got much better: “Wait for a surprise,” per Twitter moments.
Now, the only thing obscuring a dog — a “doggo,” for some internet users — is another dog. So pure. So good.
We can only hope this becomes a trend. It seems like plenty of people are behind it.