The perfect video tweet has been crafted — and Twitter can’t “wait for a surprise”

At first, it was “open for a surprise.” The Twitter joke referred to the way the site hosts images — tweets with images partially obscure them — leading people to post a photo with a cute animal in such a way that it would hide the animal until someone opened the full-size picture.

It looks like this:

I know this trend has passed, but for the love of god, open for a surprise. pic.twitter.com/unYh6ik7JL — Mike Scaturo (@mikescaturo) October 12, 2017

Then, it got much better: “Wait for a surprise,” per Twitter moments.





Now, the only thing obscuring a dog — a “doggo,” for some internet users — is another dog. So pure. So good.

We can only hope this becomes a trend. It seems like plenty of people are behind it.

You guys… this.. this is the one. This one wins all surprises https://t.co/cDJwLxU5GO — pierce (@swiftheadlight) October 21, 2017