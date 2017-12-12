An Arizona cop who shot and killed an unarmed 26-year-old man on the floor of a Mesa hotel hallway in 2016 had been investigated for use of an “inappropriate amount of force” for using a headlock and body slam on a teenage suspect just a year before the killing, according to police documents acquired by TMZ.





In a 2015 arrest, Mesa police followed three teenagers — ages 16, 18 and 19 — into a gas station and asked for identification. They say they followed the three teenagers to question them about property damage to another nearby gas station.

What came next isn’t clear — police say one of the three teens swore at them, disobeyed orders and resisted arrest, while a witness told the East Valley Tribune that teen just “stumbled” — but it ended in a body slam administered to one of the teenagers by Mesa Police Officer Philip Brailsford.

Jonathan Bratton, a gas station clerk who witnessed the violent arrest, said he was “absolutely terrified” and believes it “could’ve been handled a way better way than where it went to.”

The teens were charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and criminal damage; the 16-year-old girl was also charged with marijuana possession.

The same Ofc. Brailsford has now been cleared of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting death of an unarmed Daniel Shaver, a death that Shaver’s lawyer called an “execution, plain and simple.”

The 2015 incident spawned an internal affairs investigation, according to TMZ. Ofc. Brailsford and three other officers were cited for “inappropriate amount of force,” but never charged with any wrongdoing.

After killing Daniel Shaver last year, Philip Brailsford was fired for the pending murder charge and for using a personal rifle on duty that had the phrase “You’re F****d” etched into the weapon.