The “Shark Tank” cast has added a new member to the panel who’s been on reality TV for some time

Since it became official that the popular show “Shark Tank” would be renewed for a ninth season, it has been announced that Bethenny Frankel, 46, of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” fame will be joining the panel.

Frankel made the announcement on social media.

I guess I am a shark after all. Watch out @ABCSharkTank – comin' for u this fall. Are you as excited as I am? #sharktank pic.twitter.com/fvVdajfc8N — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 15, 2017

Frankel seems ready for what comes next.

Yup. It's true. This will be fun. https://t.co/p9Zn8EMCQ0 — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) May 15, 2017

When a fan said they couldn’t have picked a better shark, she replied “Yup. It’s true. This will be fun.”

People reported that Frankel will serve as a guest judge, and that ex-MLB star and current TV talking head Alex Rodriguez, who has rehabilitated his image in ways no one imagined possible, will also make an appearance in that role.

Richard Branson, Sara Blakely and Rohan Oza have also been mentioned as guest judges.