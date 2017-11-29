The state of Hawaii, starting on Dec. 1, will begin sound an alarm on the first of each month, the noise that citizens would hear in the event of incoming nuclear strike.





Civilians will hear this alarm in two 50-second blocks of time across Hawaiian islands in the Pacific, Fox News reported.

The decision was announced a day before North Korea successfully test launched an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) with nuclear capability.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency made the announcement in a press release.

Here was the full statement:

Beginning December 1, 2017, monthly tests of the statewide warning siren system will include a newly-activated Attack Warning Tone, intended to warn Hawaii residents of an impending nuclear missile attack. In this presentation, Governor David Ige, Director of Emergency Management Major General Arthur J. Logan, and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Vern Miyagi will present the tone and discuss the need for the warning, how it will be used, and what the agency is doing to prepare our state for a nuclear threat.

Earlier in the day, we reported on President Trump’s response to North Korea on Wednesday, namely that “major sanctions” will be imposed on Kim Jong-un’s nation today.

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Remarks from the Roosevelt Room with @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell, @SpeakerRyan and Secretary of Defense, General James Mattis. pic.twitter.com/lZMqK5jBvh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Yesterday, the president said of North Korea, “I will only tell you that we will take care of it.”

The ICBM, dubbed Hwasong 15 (“Mars”) flew as high as 2,800 miles and traveled for 50 minutes, according to ABC News.

“The great success in the test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-15 is a priceless victory won by the great and heroic people of the DPRK who have upheld the WPK’s line on the simultaneous development of the two fronts with loyalty,” North Korea said in a statement, “without the slightest vacillation, despite the vicious challenges by the U.S. imperialists and their followers and manifold difficulties.”

Full text of #DPRK government statement on successful test-fire of ICBM "tipped with super-large heavy warhead which is capable of striking the whole mainland of the U.S." pic.twitter.com/oESMrKAyAt — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) November 29, 2017

The New York Post quoted physicist David Wright, who estimated that the missile could have traveled 8,100 miles and would have “more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C.”

“Such a missile would have more than enough range to reach Washington, D.C., and in fact any part of the continental United States,” he said, though the U.S. Department of Defense said the missile could not threaten the U.S., its territories or its allies.

As recently as Monday Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morulov warned of an “apocalyptic development.”

The Russian news agency Tass reported reported the Morulov said during a conference in Seoul, South Korea, that North Korea must be stopped.

“A scenario of the apocalyptic development of the situation on the Korean Peninsula exists, and we cannot turn our blind eye to it,” he said. “I hope that a common sense, pragmatism and an instinct of self-preservation would prevail among our partners to exclude such negative scenario.”

Morulov also said that North Korea has been warned “many times” that its path to what it has called “nuclear justice” would not be tolerated by the rest of the world.

“We have told North Korea many times that for us [its] nuclear status is unacceptable. We continue this work with the North Korean counterparts presenting to them our position,” he added.

Russia issued a similar warning in October that North Korea might have its sights set on the West Coast of the United States.