CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A young boy and girl were killed in northwest Charlotte Saturday night by their mother who then committed suicide, police said.





Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they responded to the Old Gum Branch Road bridge at Interstate 485 just after 5:30 p.m. for a suicide call and found a woman dead on the interstate.

Authorities said “key information” led officers to a home on Sebastiani Drive, where the woman’s children, ages 7 and 3, were found badly assaulted and alone.

Police have identified the two small children as 7 year old Isaiah Miller and 3 year old Lliyah Miller. Police have identified 34 year old Christina Treadway as their mother. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/M8yn9szfeq — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) January 14, 2018

The children were taken to Carolinas Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

RELATED: Police discover extreme violence at a North Carolina home and a mother’s body under a bridge

On Sunday, CMPD identified the mother as 34-year-old Christina Treadway, and her children as 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and 3-year-old Iliyah Miller.

CMPD officials said their investigation revealed that Treadway assaulted her children before jumping off the bridge.

Treadway worked as a Panthers’ gameday employee, Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond confirmed.

HEARTBREAKING | Behind crime scene tape you can see a small pink bike with training wheels and a slightly bigger red and black bike parked in the driveway. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/OwAcRCWl9w — Stephanie Tinoco (@STinocoWSOC9) January 14, 2018

Police said they have located the children’s father and that he is not a person of interest.

Investigators said they are not looking for any suspects, but are working to determine what led Treadway to harm her children.

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation: What would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Mike Smathers said.

The incident marks the second and third homicide cases of 2018 in a community that police said is quiet and low-crime.

All three homicides in Charlotte this year have been considered domestic-related.