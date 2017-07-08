The U.S. has responded to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch by taking flight in bombers — “We are trained, equipped and ready”

U.S. leadership condemned in words North Korea’s launch intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week, apparently ordered by Kim Jong-un so “American bastards [would] not be very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary.”

But, words aside, the U.S. Air Force’s B-1 Lancer bombers have taken to the skies to send a message of their own.





Two of the bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula as part of a 10-hour training mission involving fighter jets from South Korea and Japan.

U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander Gen. Terrence O’ Shaughnessy issued a strong statement about the exercise.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland. Let me be clear: If called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces,” he said.

President Donald Trump on Saturday in Germany and the G-20 summit met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said the North Korea problem would be solved “one way or the other.”

“[Stopping North Korea] may take longer than I’d like, it may take longer that you’d like. But there will be success in the end one way or the other,” he said. “Something has to be done.”

This comes after another statement by the president that “some pretty severe things” could be in North Korea’s future.

