The U.S. has responded to North Korea’s ballistic missile launch by taking flight in bombers — “We are trained, equipped and ready”

U.S. leadership condemned in words North Korea’s launch intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week, apparently ordered by Kim Jong-un so “American bastards [would] not be very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary.”

But, words aside, the U.S. Air Force’s B-1 Lancer bombers have taken to the skies to send a message of their own.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)

Two of the bombers flew to the Korean Peninsula as part of a 10-hour training mission involving fighter jets from South Korea and Japan.

See what this bomber looks like in action below.

U.S. Pacific Air Forces commander Gen. Terrence O’ Shaughnessy issued a strong statement about the exercise.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland. Let me be clear: If called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces,” he said.

This image made from video of an undated still image broadcasted in a news bulletin on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, by North Korea’s KRT shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile launch. North Korean state television (KRT) aired on Tuesday video of Kim apparently giving field guidance at the test fire of a Scud-type ballistic missile, which reportedly took place the previous day. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo. (KRT via AP Video)

President Donald Trump on Saturday in Germany and the G-20 summit met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said the North Korea problem would be solved “one way or the other.”

“[Stopping North Korea] may take longer than I’d like, it may take longer that you’d like. But there will be success in the end one way or the other,” he said. “Something has to be done.”

This comes after another statement by the president that “some pretty severe things” could be in North Korea’s future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

