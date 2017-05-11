The unthinkable happened after a 12-year-old girl got behind the wheel as her little brother stood by on the driveway

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit and killed her 2-year-old brother Wednesday evening in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a crash report, the 12-year-old girl had started the 2015 Chevrolet SUV as she and her family prepared to leave their residence.

Somehow the SUV was put into reverse and rolled backward, hitting the 2-year-old boy, who was standing in the driveway, FHP said.

The boy was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital and then transferred to Osceola Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No information was immediately available on why the girl was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

She was not injured in the crash, troopers said.

No other details were released.