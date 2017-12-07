A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.





Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday. The Michigan sports doctor admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a staggering collection of child pornography — investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

In January, he will be sentenced for the cases related to his molestation of former gymnasts in his care.