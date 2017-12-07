Menu
Nikki Haley drops a bombshell about Americans at the upcoming Winter Olympics
A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.


Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday. The Michigan sports doctor admitted he molested gymnasts and kept a staggering collection of child pornography — investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016. Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

RELATED: Aly Raisman reaches out to Team USA member Gabby Douglas after she comes forward with allegations against the team doctor

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, U.S. gymnasts, from left, Simone Biles, Gabrielle Douglas, Lauren Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman hold their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women’s team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. MTV said Thursday, Aug. 25, that Biles, Raisman, Douglas, Hernandez and Kocian along with swimmer Michael Phelps, will present awards at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

In January, he will be sentenced for the cases related to his molestation of former gymnasts in his care.

Associated Press

