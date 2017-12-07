The White House is denying that President Donald Trump is suffering from health problems after his slurred speech raised questions about his well-being.





On Wednesday, President Trump gave a speech on recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the United States embassy to the ancient city. Toward the end of the speech, Trump seemed to have trouble catching his breath and started to seemingly slur some words, with “States” in United States of America coming out sounding more like “Shtates.”

White House spokesperson Raj Shah told the Los Angeles Times that Trump’s behavior at the end of his speech was due to nothing more than a dry throat.

“His throat was dry. There’s nothing to it,” Shah said.

“I know what you’re getting at,” he added when pushed about Trump’s behavior. “I’m saying there’s nothing to it.”

Trump’s speech sent Twitter into a frenzy with people questioning whether he had health problems, was suffering from issues with his medication, or possible issues with dentures.

#TrumpSLURRING really bad at the end of this speech? #CONGRESSdemandPHYSICALforTRUMP! Something is seriously wrong with his speech. — boots (@AlsteenSylvia) December 6, 2017

The man potentially needs 3 things. 1) Ambulance for a potential mini-stroke 2) Admission to the 12 steps program 3) Denture Cream #Trumpslurring pic.twitter.com/ctDWcJNXn0 — Alan Cracknell (@AlanCracknell) December 6, 2017

I don't like commenting on Trump's health but if Hillary Clinton was slurring her words Republicans and some Democrats would be calling for a medical evaluation. #TrumpSlurring — Terence Carter (@TerenceJCarter) December 6, 2017

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah also started the #DentureDonald hashtag, which started trending on Twitter after he joked about the speech on his show Wednesday night.

“As disturbing as it was today to watch Donald Trump add fuel to the Middle East conflict, it was even more disturbing to watch the conflict between Donald Trump’s teeth and his tongue,” Noah said.

He joked: “It seemed like someone hit him with a blow dart just before he went out to make the speech,”

“He’s slurring and stumbling over the words. He sounds like he just had a drink with Bill Cosby. What’s going on there, man?” he added.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

