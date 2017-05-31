The woman behind the Oakland police sex scandal has gotten a big victory in court

The woman who went by the street name of Celeste Guap and said she had been sexually involved with “more than 30” police officers of various ranks from multiple departments in the Oakland area has received a settlement of nearly $1 million after suing for $66 million.

The official number of dollars going the way of Jasmine Abuslin, 19, is $989,000, according to the New York Daily News.

The Oakland City Council voted Wednesday to push the specified settlement through.





“The settlement occurred with no admission of liability, but obviously if you pay $1 million, you figure you got some responsibility,” Abuslin’s attorney John Burris said. “It was like a cabal that existed in the department where people were passing her around as if she were a kickball or something.”

“I feel happy that I can close this chapter in my life,” Abuslin said herself.

Abuslin alleged first time she had sex as Celeste Guap for money was when she was 12 years old. She said that she had sex with three officers while she was underage, and the first time it happened she was 16. Abuslin’s mother also worked as an Oakland police dispatcher, and Abuslin admitted to sleeping with one of her mother’s friends.

“And [the officer] would tell me, he be like, ‘Hurry up and turn, hurry up and turn 18,’” she said months ago. “But I talked him into it. I feel guilty because he was trying to do the right thing.”

Abuslin said that she had sex with two other officers and that they would tell their friends about her.

“I would get texts, you know,” she said. “Yeah, ‘I’m an Oakland cop, too.’ And straight up, they [would] just be like, ‘My friend blah blah blah told me about you.’”

On one occasion, Abuslin said she slept with a K-9 handler in his car as the dog watched.

“So I wanted to meet his canine, he did,” she said. “There’s this one time we did it in the car and he had his canine watching us from the backseat.”

One of the officers Abuslin said she slept with committed suicide.

She revealed that hours before Officer Brendan O’Brien took his life he gave her a call and asked, “How would you feel if I died?”

Abuslin was reportedly drunk and in Puerto Rico at the time.

“Had I not been drinking that night, I wouldn’t have said a lot of the things that I said,” she said.

According to her, she threatened to tell the police about their relationship. Instead, O’Brien took his own life and wrote of widespread sexual misconduct at police departments in a suicide note that’s advanced this story to where it is today.

Last September, Abuslin, was arrested at a sex and drug rehabilitation facility in Martin County, Fla. after she allegedly went outside the facility, flashed passing motorists, resisted when security tried to bring her back inside and bit one of their arms.