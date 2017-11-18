President Donald Trump called out Hillary Clinton on Twitter early Saturday, once again trotting out the “Crooked Hillary” nickname and branding her the “worst (and biggest) loser of all time.”





RELATED: Hillary Clinton comments on Donald Trump’s North Korea policy

Trump’s comments came in response to a Clinton interview with Mother Jones, in which she questioned the legitimacy of the 2016 election and the results thereof.

“I think there are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” she said. “And we don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Trump responded on Saturday with this:

Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2017

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” he said.

Clinton also said in a radio interview with WABC’s Rita Cosby that Trump has “disgraced the office,” that Sen. Al Franken’s (D-Minn.) response to sexual harassment accusations “is the kind of accountability I’m talking about,” that the Republican tax reform plan is “bad” and “cruel” policy, and that the Uranium One deal conversation is a “political stunt [created] by the Trump Administration and its allies.”

It’s not the first time since losing the election that Clinton has gone public with her thoughts on the current state of affairs.

Most recently, she criticized Trump’s handling of North Korea. Clinton also said that Trump has been “even worse than I thought he would be.”

RELATED: Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball

Some of Trump’s most memorable retorts to Clinton remarks include retweeting a GIF of him hitting her with a golf ball.

(H/t Mediaite)