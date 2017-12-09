When it came to the Army-Navy college football game on Saturday there was no doubt what the national anthem was going to look like in terms of participation, but the addition of snow to the equation made the moment that much more memorable.





RELATED: NFL anthem protester wants a sit-down meeting with President Trump

Pretty much everyone on the internet agreed that Army and Navy combined men’s and women’s Glee Clubs and Gospel Choir hit it out of the park, with one Twitter user saying that this rendition of the national anthem gave him “goosebumps.”

Wow. The combined glee club singing the National Anthem at the Army-Navy Game gave me goosebumps! pic.twitter.com/NMLtt6y8KM — Derek (@DerekUtleyCEO) December 9, 2017

Many felt that the stark contrast to the ongoing protests during the national anthem we’ve seen in the NFL is both refreshing and a dose of “real Americans.”

They also let the NFL hear about it.

I hope @Kaepernick7 and the rest of the bums in the @NFL were watching the pregame of the Army-Navy game to see what true bravery and patriotism looks like when the national anthem was sung by the combined glee clubs of West Point and Annapolis. #MAGA — Ronnie Yarbrough (@ryarbrough52) December 9, 2017

Didn't see anyone kneeling during the national anthem of the Army/Navy game! God bless our servicemen! God bless America! — Buddy Pearson (@BuddyPearson2) December 9, 2017

Real Americans right there ! I'll never watch the NFL — Blaine Gober (@blaine_gober) December 9, 2017

This is America I love it. Not the phony NFL bs. — Steven Lapprich (@SLapprich) December 9, 2017

Army-Navy combined men’s and women’s Glee Clubs and Gospel Choir about to rock the National Anthem #GoNavy #BeatArmy pic.twitter.com/pSiUYdhOa8 — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 9, 2017

RELATED: California NAACP calls on Congress to replace “racist” national anthem

@DerekUtleyCEO wasn’t the only one to get “goosebumps” and “chills” from this.

Chills!! — cam de la flor (@camdelaflor) December 9, 2017