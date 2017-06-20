There’s been gunfire and two “explosions” at Brussels Central Station — here’s what we know

A possible terror attack unfolded at Brussels Central Station around 9:00pm local time. Sky News reports that witnesses heard two explosions “in rapid succession” and photographs from the scene show at least one small fire.

Twee luide ontploffingen in Brussel Cebtraal. Voor mijn neus. Dan snelle knallen na elkaar. pic.twitter.com/FDqVAjgGYg — Rémy Bonnaffé (@remybonnaffe) June 20, 2017

A statement from Belgian police says there was “an explosion around a person” but would not confirm more than that, or if the suspect was still alive. Police say one suspect has been “neutralized” by soldiers assigned to guard the central station.

One witness, an employee at the train station, claims the suspect shouted “Allah Akbar” before detonating, but that has not been reported by any other witnesses.





Belgian police now say the incident is “under control.” Brussels North and Brussels South stations in the city have also been swept and cleared out of an abundance of caution. All rail service has been suspended from all three stations.

Military has neutralized an individual in #Brussels Central Station. The situation is under control. Follow the instructions of @ZPZ_PolBru. — Belgium MFA 🇧🇪 (@BelgiumMFA) June 20, 2017

No one is reported injured or killed in the blast at this time. Officials are working to determine a motive now, per Sky News.

This is a developing story.

