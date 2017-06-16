They chose a true American hero to throw out the first pitch at tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game

To everyone’s surprise, US Capitol Police Special Agent Daniel Bailey took the mound at this year’s Congressional Baseball Game and threw the ceremonial first pitch.
Special Agent Bailey is still on crutches, but threw out the first pitch anyway. He was greeted by — and exited to — roars of applause.
He was injured in yesterday’s shooting at a practice for today’s game in Alexandria, Va.
He and two other US Capitol Police Special Agents — Crystal Griner and Henry Cabrera — were assigned to the security detail of Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R, LA-01).
Their actions yesterday morning have been celebrated for saving lives and preventing a shooting from becoming a massacre.
Special Agent Crystal Griner and Rep. Steve Scalise remain hospitalized. President Donald Trump visited them at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center last night.
