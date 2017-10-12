They lost everything in the wildfire, but this symbol of faith remained standing

Families in one California neighborhood barely made it out alive before a raging wildfire destroyed nearly everything.

Margaret Curzon took this video of what’s left of her parents’ house in Santa Rosa.

Margaret Curzon shares her parents' story of survival as they flee the #CaliforniaWildfires https://t.co/2ZiNfcjutf — Rosemary Church (@rosemaryCNN) October 11, 2017

They lived there for 26 years.

The only thing left standing when they returned was a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Her parents said they woke up Monday morning because their dog, Brady, was whimpering.

They only had minutes to leave, but their neighbors were also trying to escape, so they couldn’t get out quickly and could feel their car getting hotter as the flames drew closer.





But her parents finally made it out.

She said her father is a mailman, and he went to work Tuesday to try and get his life back to normal.

More than a dozen fires are still burning across northern California.