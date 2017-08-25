4 things to know and do if a hurricane hits your area

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through the end of November.

If a major storm is heading your way, you’ll need to take some precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Sign up for emergency alerts, and make sure you know the differences among an advisory, a watch and a warning:

Advisory: The storm is hazardous, but not-life threatening

The storm is hazardous, but not-life threatening Watch: A hurricane is possible within 48 hours

A hurricane is possible within 48 hours

Warning: A hurricane is expected within 36 hours

If you live in a high-risk area, keep a bag packed. Those who plan to ride out the storm should make sure to stock up on water and nonperishable food, and keep the car loaded as well.

And be sure to do some general weather-the-storm maintenance, like boarding up windows and bringing porch furniture inside.