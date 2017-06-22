This beauty pageant contestant allegedly didn’t wait for the talent portion before popping a competitor in the head with her heels

It’s not clear what 24-year-old Erica Mize usually does for the talent portion of the beauty shows that she competes in, but she’s certainly not showcasing any conflict-resolution skills. Mize is facing a battery charge that stems from an incident in late May, when she reportedly smacked a contestant over the head with her heels while they were getting off the stage.

According to a police report which was accessed by TCPalm.com, the young woman claimed that she was innocent and that she was only being defensive. She told officers that before she was going on stage, another contestant told Mize “she was going to beat her ass.” Once the contest was over, she says she was trying to get off the stage when the other girl grabbed her arm. Mize claims that, in defense, she swung her arm and claimed that she didn’t know her heels hit the victim in the head. However, all the witnesses present said that Mize “swung her shoes at the victim.”





The victim, who has not been named, is reportedly dating Mize’s ex-boyfriend. Before they went on stage, she says Mize told her, “You should go to the gyno, because you’re in for a rude awakening.” She also claimed that she had never met her assailant before the competition. It’s not exactly clear what kind of heels Mize decided to wield when smacking her competitor over the head, and the event’s Facebook page has not posted the winners of the competition.