This company sold a truly tasteless Halloween costume, and the internet went nuts

A few weeks ahead of Halloween, a costume company has pulled an online listing for an Anne Frank outfit.

The costume was removed from HalloweenCostumes.com Sunday after customers and other internet users found the listing distasteful.

The costume featured a blue long-sleeved dress with an elastic beret and an over the shoulder brown bag. The item’s description read as follows:

We can always learn from the struggles of history! Unfortunately, World War II shook the world in a way that no one could have foreseen. It … created some unexpected heroes, where even a young girl like Anne Frank with nothing but a diary and hope could become an inspiration to us all. We can all learn from someone like that!



Social media users criticized the costume and wondered why workers at the company thought it was appropriate.

I mean…how does this even happen? And who signs off on it? An "Anne Frank Halloween costume"….. https://t.co/PMQueL0Q7S — James Masters (@Masters_JamesD) October 16, 2017

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ? pic.twitter.com/uhKS3g9b2J — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) October 15, 2017

Totally speechless. Just been shown this ad for an Anne Frank costume for Halloween. @AnneFrankCenter you might want to have a word pic.twitter.com/mu0t4lvY62 — Jude Habib (@JudeHabib) October 15, 2017

Anne Frank costume? Talk about tacky….and this is coming from a person who runs a Hitler parody account. — Clint Torres Hitler (@Unkle_Monkee) October 16, 2017

Ross Walker Smith, who works as a public relations specialist with HalloweenCostumes.com, responded to the criticism with a statement.

“We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays,” he wrote. “We offer several types of historically accurate costumes, from prominent figures to political figures to television characters … We have passed along the feedback regarding this costume, and it has been removed from the website at this time.”

Smith apologized on behalf of the company for any offense the costume may have caused.

