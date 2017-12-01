Menu
Amazon driver poops in driveway Read this Next

What this Amazon delivery driver left in a driveway will have you putting up cameras outside your house
Advertisement

President Donald Trump can’t make it through a single day without hearing people sing his praises.

In fact, he showed an incessant craving for praise throughout his first 10 months in office.


RELATED: President Trump announces where his most recent White House paycheck is going

The president even gave himself an A+ rating for his response to two devastating hurricanes, and he likes to take credit for the country’s soaring stock market.

Trump’s love of accolades became apparent in June 2017, when he sat in a televised Cabinet meeting and watched its members tell him what a great job he’s doing as president.

Then, during a November 2017 diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump negotiated the release of three UCLA basketball players facing 10 years in a Chinese prison for shoplifting. Afterward, he wondered aloud whether the players would thank him.

They did — but then, the father of one of them criticized Trump, which made the president wonder aloud (via Twitter, his favorite medium) whether he “should have left them in jail.” That statement resulted in backlash, which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to smooth over.

Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer quietly ends her six year marriage

Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about

Here’s what federal prosecutors are saying Michael Flynn lied about

Ranked 1st in the state and 12th in the nation, Houston, we may have an HIV problem

Ranked 1st in the state and 12th in the nation, Houston, we may have an HIV problem

Harvey’s aftermath isn’t stopping this developer from building hundreds of homes in flood zones

Harvey’s aftermath isn’t stopping this developer from building hundreds of homes in flood zones

Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host

Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host

The ladies of “The View” found out about Michael Flynn mid-broadcast and completely lost their minds
The media

The ladies of “The View” found out about Michael Flynn mid-broadcast and completely lost their minds

,
Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host
Rare News

Matt Lauer still has a pal in the form of a former “TODAY” co-host

,
What this Amazon delivery driver left in a driveway will have you putting up cameras outside your house
Caught on video

What this Amazon delivery driver left in a driveway will have you putting up cameras outside your house

,
Michael Flynn to testify against Trump family — here’s what that could mean
Across the U.S.A.

Michael Flynn to testify against Trump family — here’s what that could mean

Advertisement