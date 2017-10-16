Rare News

This magazine founder wants Trump impeached now — and he’s offering millions for it

Hustler founder Larry Flynt is looking for information that will lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment — and he’s willing to pay for it.

According to The Associated Press, the 74-year-old pornography publisher placed a full-page ad in Sunday’s Washington Post to “announce a cash offer of up to $10 million” for the information. See the ad here.

“I do not expect any of Trump’s billionaire cronies to rat him out, but I am confident that there are many people in the know for whom $10 million is a lot of money,” the ad reads. “And just because you pay for information doesn’t mean it’s not good. Make no mistake, I fully intend to pay this entire sum.”


The ad continues: “Sure, I could use that $10 million to buy luxuries or further my businesses, but what good would that do me in a world devastated by the most powerful moron in history? I feel it is my patriotic duty, and the duty of all Americans, to dump Trump before it’s too late.”

This isn’t the first time Flynt has offered money to derail Trump. The AP reported that Flynt offered $1 million during the 2016 presidential campaign for video or audio of Trump “behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner.”

