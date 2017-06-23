This Manson family murderer finally got the answer to her 14th attempt for parole after 47 years behind bars

Patricia Krenwinkel, who was convicted for her role in the 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others, saw her 14th bid for parole rejected.

A California parole board denied the 69-year-old, who is the longest-serving female inmate in the California prison system, her freedom. Krenwinkel has spent the last 47 years of her life behind bars with more to come.

The board rejected her claim that battered women’s syndrome played a role in her actions. She claimed that she was beaten by the infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

Last December, Krenwinkel appeared before the parole board and her attorney urged the board to consider that she suffered from “intimate partner battery,” which is similar to battered spouse syndrome — a condition in which women suffer prolonged physical or emotional abuse at the hands of their partners.

The condition is often used as a defense by battered women who kill their spouses.

At the time, the board held off on a decision whether to release her amid the new claims, but after months of deliberation, the parole board put an end to any hope Krenwinkel might have had of being released.

Krenwinkel also helped to kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in Manson’s hope to ignite a race war following Tate’s slaying.

She wrote the infamous phrases “Helter Skelter,” “Rise” and “Death to Pigs” on the walls of the LaBianca home.