A man who said he’s a medically retired U.S. Army veteran who served for 10 years and two tours in Afghanistan has reacted on Twitter to Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-Calif.) announcement that she will not be going to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address by offering to fill her seat.





The veteran, whose tweet was featured on Fox and Friends early Tuesday, asked for retweets so he could thank the president.

"@FoxNews Everyone please help and retweet. I would like to take Maxine Waters seats at The State Of The Union Address. If they don't want to go this Military Veteran would gladly go. I'd tell the President how much he means to myself, family, Military, and all of his supporters!"

The tweet, which went up 10 hours ago, has already been retweeted more than one thousand times.

Please help me! I had a tweet on Fox News!

In case you missed it, this is a reaction to Rep. Maxine Waters’ announcement that she will not be attending the SOTU. Waters, who called Trump a “racist,” went on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” to say Trump “does not deserve her attention.”

"why would i take my time to go and sit and listen to a liar? … he does not deserve my attention."

“Oh no, I didn’t go to the inauguration. I didn’t go to the joint session that was held after that–I don’t intend to go to this one. Why would I take my time to go and listen to a liar? To someone who lies in the face of facts?” she said.

In a statement released on her Twitter account, @RepMaxineWaters blasted President @realDonaldTrump over his "racist slurs about immigrants."

“What does he have to say that I would be interested in?” she added.

Waters isn’t the only Democrat lawmaker to announce they will not be going to the SOTU.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) said “recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations” were the reason why she won’t be on hand for the SOTU.

“For the first time since I began serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I will not be attending the president’s State of the Union address. I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies,” she said in a statement, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“The United States’ reputation is smoldering in the ashes of his recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations,” she continued. “Many of his proposed domestic policies are harmful to people of color, low-income communities, and the middle class. It would be an embarrassment to be seen with him at a forum that under any other president would be an honor to attend.”

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) said he “wouldn’t be honest with [himself]” if he attends the SOTU and so he has also decided boycott it. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Earl Blumenauer (Ore.) also said they won’t go.