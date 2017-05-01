This woman agreed to swap $25 and chicken McNuggets for sex, but what she got instead was a whole lot worse

A Florida woman is behind bars after allegedly agreeing to trade sex for chicken McNuggets and $25.

According to the Miami Herald, 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants.

The incident reportedly happened last week. An undercover detective told Direeno he wanted oral sex and she agreed to perform the act for the price of $25 and chicken nuggets. The number of chicken nuggets she requested was not reported.





Direeno was reportedly placed on probation for three years after pleading guilty to grand theft auto and possession of drug paraphernalia just last month.

It is unclear at this time if she has retained an attorney.