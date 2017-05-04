Thought the outfits were bad? An artist crashed the 2017 Met Gala in a box — and he was naked
LiveLeak/brat-brezhnev
Every year, the “Met Gala” at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts is one of the premier social events of the season. The A-list celebrities flock to the ball and show off their new outfits, and though some of them had pretty absurd get-ups, nobody looked stranger than Russian artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich. The 41-year-old wedged himself in a clear fiberglass box and had a few co-conspirators drop him off on the red carpet.

According to NBC New York, officers demanded Pavlov-Andreevich remove himself from the box, but he refused. A video of the stunt was uploaded on Vimeo, and E! News reported that the Brazilian artist has attempted this a few times before, including once in Venice and on another occasion in South America.

Police quickly removed the artist, and according to his Instagram page, he was “arrested and put in prison […] he is now under criminal lawsuit.” He also uploaded an image of him being booked.

