Thousands of people unknowingly agreed to clean toilets and pick up animal waste — just for free Wi-Fi

Free Wi-Fi is tempting; anything to save on cellphone data use is. Those overage charges aren’t cheap, after all.

But “Free” Wi-Fi is almost never free. Usually, getting access requires accepting some terms and conditions from the provider. But do those agreements say anything out-of-the-ordinary? And does anyone read them before accepting them?

Purple, a British company that provides such Wi-Fi services to customers around the world, wanted to test it out. In a blog post, Purple detailed their findings. And yes, none of the people who agreed to the terms and conditions read thems. Even when they threatened to make the users clean toilets.





That’s right, to make their study more fun, Purple added an extra clause, saying “The user may be required, at Purple’s discretion, to carry out 1,000 hours of community service.” That included tasks ranging from “Cleansing local parks of animal waste” and “Providing hugs to stray cats and dogs” to “Manually relieving sewer blockages” and “scraping chewing gum off the streets.”

Virtually no one caught it.

Of 22,000 people who signed up for free Wi-Fi over a two-week period, just one — that’s 0.000045 percent — caught the “Community Service Clause” inserted into the agreement.

The CEO of Purple, Gavin Wheeldon, lightly scolded his user base about the findings: