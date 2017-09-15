Three juveniles face charges for allegedly killing a woman’s dog while she was walking it

Three juveniles have been arrested after they shot a woman’s dog while she was walking it, police say.

Jacqueline Reed says she was walking her two dogs (both on leashes) on Sunday in her front yard when one of them was shot. The Fairhope, Alabama local alleges that one of the youths, who is identified as a 15-year-old, was carrying a shotgun and fired at the animal. All three boys fled the scene and were later arrested by police with the shotgun in their possession, AL.com reports. The dog soon died from its injuries.





Since the suspects are under 18, their names have been withheld, but they’re identified as being 11, 12 and 15 years old. When police caught up with the boys, they were also carrying a rifle; authorities believe that both weapons were stolen from nearby homes. Reed told WPMI, “He was part of the family. I can’t believe someone would be that cruel to shoot your dog right in front of you.”

Fairhope resident Jacqueline Reed says dog Major died after 3 kids shot him with shotgun while Reed held his leash @LOCAL15NEWS pic.twitter.com/McdMIOwha5 — Cory Pippin TV (@CoryPippinTV) September 13, 2017

The suspects were taken to a detention facility and are each facing facing a felony cruelty to animals charge and misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge.