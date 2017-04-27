Three mainstream media outlets are facing a wave of lawsuits

Recently, Fox News has been railroaded by lawsuits against Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly — to the point that both of them were let go from the major network. And it seems that once again they are staring down legal action, but this time they have company.

A new series of lawsuits has been leveled against The New York Times and Fox News, charging the major outlets with racial discrimination. In addition, the New York Post reported that “as many as 175 current and former employees have contacted lawyers about joining a class-action suit against CNN.”





The complaint leveled against the Times states, “Not only does the Times have an ideal white customer (young, white, wealthy), but also an ideal staffer (young, white, unencumbered with a family) to draw that purported ideal customer.” Specifically, the suit claims that the Times chose younger, white employees over older nonwhite staffers–sometimes replacing the seasoned journalists with younger counterparts. On the career section of their website, the Times claims that the paper is “an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of an individual’s sex, age, race, color, creed, etc.”

The lawsuit against Fox News was filed on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post. The lawsuit alleges that not only is sexism rampant at the conservative outlet, but racism is also a major issue. It claims, “The only consistency at Fox is the abhorrent, intolerable, unlawful and hostile racial discrimination that was inflicted on minority employees that appears more akin to Plantation-style management than a modern-day work environment.” Most of the allegations are aimed at Judith Slater, a former executive who was fired in February, and who reportedly openly mocked minority employees.

The lawsuit against CNN targets the Atlanta headquarters of the company. A complaint filed in Atlanta federal court alleges that minority employees had to endure bigoted remarks like “it’s hard to manage black people.” CNN responded that “the allegations don’t identify any specific racist policies or practices.”