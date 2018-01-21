Reports have emerged that three men were shot on Sunday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan blocks away from transportation hubs like Penn Station and landmarks like the Empire State Building.





Three men shot outside Midtown liquor store https://t.co/m1YmaYVpmS pic.twitter.com/XqWCr3mBXa — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2018

The shooting, which was reported around 4:40 p.m., occurred on West 31st Street.

Three men were wounded but are not said to be in life-threatening condition. There are no details on the shooter or shooters at this time, but there have been no arrests.

WABC reported that a gunman was still at large.

PIX11 reported that authorities were searching for more than one person connected to the shooting.

The shooting reportedly occurred after an argument. One person said they witnessed one person shot on the ground, NBC New York reported.

The victims were standing outside of a liquor store. One was hit in the arm and two others were struck in the upper body, the New York Daily News reported.

The motive is unknown at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.