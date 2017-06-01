Three people were found dead at this famous musician’s former home

A 30-year-old man in Liverpool, England has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three bodies were found in his apartment, according to the Daily Star. The Merseyside police confirmed the victims were a woman and two young children, said to be “toddler age.” The New York Daily News reports that police believe this to have been a domestic violence incident.

The home on Falkner Street in Liverpool is noted for being the former home of Beatles member John Lennon. The flat was owned by Beatles manager Brian Epstein, where Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, previously resided. The home is also suggested to be where Lennon wrote the song “Do You Wanna Know a Secret.”





The bodies were discovered after a report of a possible fuel leak in the home. The roads and homes have since been reopened. The suspect was taken to the hospital after falling ill. According to the BBC, a police spokesman said “tests were being carried out on a substance found at the scene,” and that “a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the causes of death.”