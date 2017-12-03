Actor Tom Hanks had a serious take on President Donald Trump’s ongoing war with the media, telling David Axelrod that “as an America, it concerns me.”





“As an American, it concerns me, because it’s monkeying around with our Constitution,” Hanks told Axelrod on his CNN show, “The Axe Files.”

“When you tear down these institutions to a level so you can’t believe anything that is in any of them, that raises the stock of those agenda filled other institutions. So that if you can’t believe them, well that means you get to believe some of the other stuff that is in [the agenda filled institutions],” Hanks said.

“They’re throwing dirt and oil into a bucket of water so that it all becomes undrinkable after a while,” he continued.

Hanks also said that he doesn’t believe the Trump administration wants to shut down news organizations so that they can’t publish it, but rather, they want to discredit the media and blur the facts so that no one knows what to believe.

“I don’t know that they’re saying we have to shut them down so they don’t publish anymore. What is happening is something that is more subtle and more insidious, and I think has more fingerprints from other … governments in the past, who’ve said, ‘We can’t shut them down because that will cause outrage, but we can denigrate them – we can call them names. We can tell people those are not the facts,'” the “Sully” star added.

In another clip from the interview, Hanks called the current political climate “hellacious” and said that he never, honestly, believed Trump would become president.

Last year, when he was asked if he thought Trump would become president, he said “no” and proceeded to make a joke about what else would happen if he became president, such as “aliens landing on his front lawn” and “dinosaurs wearing capes.”

“If I had said, instead, if that happens … neo-Nazis are going to hold torchlight parades in Charlottesville and Pocahontas jokes will be said in front of the Navajo Code Talkers, that would have been just as hellacious in imagination as what we have,” he continued, reflecting on the 10 months that President Donald Trump has held office.