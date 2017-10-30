Tony Podesta flees Podesta Group lobbying firm as Mueller investigation closes in

Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta, founder of the Podesta lobbying group and brother of former Clinton campaign chairman Jon Podesta, has alerted clients he is stepping down from the firm.

That announcement came this morning in an all-staff meeting at the firm, according to Politico.

Tony Podesta suddenly resigns. The Manafort indictments are from the period when he worked with Podesta: https://t.co/ki4bBP6wWs pic.twitter.com/VzCYzxqOGT — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 30, 2017

Just last week, NBC News reported that special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation was looking into the Podesta Group and Tony Podesta for possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Podesta Group CEO Kimberley Fritts and a “senior group” will launch a new firm.





The Podesta Group was one firm that worked on a PR campaign led by Paul Manafort for his client, European Centre for a Modern Ukraine (ECMU), which promoted Ukranian interests, according to the Politico report.

Podesta’s announcement on the same day that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates turned themselves into the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a twelve-count indictment charging them with “conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts,” per the indictment.