Tragedy struck when an Arizona firefighter opened fire at a restaurant his ex-wife was dining in

A 60-year-old firefighter reportedly fatally shot and killed a man and injured his ex-wife after opening fire at a Tuscon restaurant, according to police.

Captain Frederick Bair shot several rounds into Firebirds Wood Fired Grill around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, killing Eliot Cobb, 57 before turning the gun on himself. Bair’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Bair, was reportedly shot in the leg but is expected to survive.

Officials confirm: Tucson Fire Captain Frederick Bair was the alleged gunman in Friday's restaurant shooting https://t.co/7DEy7n5fWm pic.twitter.com/J4va0mvVBD — CBS 5 News (@CBS5AZ) April 16, 2017

Witness David Hardin was in the restaurant celebrating his grandson’s 18th birthday when the shots began. He described the scene to the Arizona Daily Star.





“We hit the deck,” Hardin said. “It was pretty startling, surreal actually.”

Another witness said that patrons huddled under tables for safety according to KGUN-TV.

Authories ID victims as Eliot Cobb and Mary Jo Bair in shooting at Tucson mall last night https://t.co/tO3emF8qaS #abc15 pic.twitter.com/WcvssGRSS5 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) April 16, 2017

The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time. According to police, all three people knew each other. Cobb and Mary Jo Bair are reportedly friends on Facebook.

Just days before the shooting, Bair’s younger brother passed away from complications from diabetes.

