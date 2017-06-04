Trump attacks London’s mayor and “political correctness” in post-terror tweets — there’s “no reason to be alarmed!”

President Donald Trump posted a series of Tweets Sunday morning, adding to his immediate reaction to last night’s terror attack in London.

Trump is golfing at his club in Sterling, Va., today, according to BBC, NBC and CNN reporters traveling in the White House Press Pool.

In this morning’s Twitter posts, Trump called for an end to “political correctness,” asking that Americans resume the “business of security” and threatening that “it will get worse” if “we don’t get smart.”





We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

The comments may be a reference to Trump’s travel ban, which he opportunistically pitched in the immediate aftermath of last night’s terror attacks. The 90-day window used as the original justification for the travel ban — to come up with better vetting procedures for people, largely Muslims, from a handful of countries — passed weeks ago.

He also wrongly quoted London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan’s full quote references increased security in London in days to come, and it came from one of his early public statements on the attack, saying: “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.”

His office has already responded to President Trump’s tweet, writing in a statement that the Mayor of London “has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he "has more important things to do" than respond to Donald Trump's tweets https://t.co/N1MSiQDd0f pic.twitter.com/7yVYHv4N7I — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 4, 2017

Finally, Trump added that “we are not having a gun debate right now,” because the newest London attackers used knives and a van. This is correct.