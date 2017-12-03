President Donald Trump sounded off again on the Kate Steinle verdict reached just last week, calling the case a “total miscarriage of justice.”





Such a total miscarriage of Justice in San Francisco! https://t.co/MSIkBCKF3t — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

That verdict, reached last week in a San Francisco court, saw 45-year-old Jose Ines Garcia Zarate acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges in the 2015 death of 32-year-old Steinle on a San Francisco pier. Garcia Zarate was found guilty of one count of possession of a handgun by a felon.

Steinle was struck and killed by a stray bullet while walking on Pier 14 in San Francisco in 2015. Prosecutors argued that Garcia Zarate fired the gun at her, while his defense maintained that the gun went off by accident, the round ricocheting into Steinle.

Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and had been released from jail just months before the shooting. While federal immigration authorities sought him for deportation, San Francisco barred local law enforcement from transferring Garcia Zarate to federal custody to begin deportation proceedings.

In a new warrant unsealed just days ago, the Department of Justice now seeks to have Garcia Zarate arrested for violations of the terms of his 2015 release, according to CBS News.

Garcia Zarate was released from prison in 2015 following a 46 month sentence for reentering the United States illegally. After release, he was to begin three years of supervised release, according to his sentencing; the terms of that release prohibited him from committing another crime and from possessing a firearm.

Kate Steinle was shot and killed while Garcia Zarate was under the terms of that supervised release, and the Department of Justice now seeks to re-arrest Garcia Zarate for possession of the handgun — which had been stolen from a Bureau of Land Management ranger one week before the shooting — and charge him with that violation of his supervised release conditions.

It remains to be seen if the Department of Justice will turn Garcia Zarate over to federal immigration officials to begin deportation proceedings.