Trump doubles down on his voter fraud accusations with an executive order

On Thursday morning, President Trump signed an executive order that will create a commission to look into possible voter fraud during the 2016 election. According to Politico, a White House official told reporters that “the commission will review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of federal elections.” During the press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the order was signed.

The commission will be led by Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. The Kansas City Star reported that Kobach has “championed Kansas’ controversial proof of citizenship law, which requires voter to provide a birth certificate or passport to register.” The secretary of state in Missouri blasted the move, saying that the sole purpose of Trump’s commission is “to use taxpayer dollars to create the impression among the average voter that there is widespread fraud in our elections […] the commission is a fraud, and President Trump has chosen a fraud to be in charge of it.”

Trump’s claims of “widespread voter fraud” have endured a significant amount of suspicion. The exact moves that the committee might take moving forward don’t seem to be clearly defined, and a timeline has not been set.