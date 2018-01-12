President Donald Trump will extend the Iran nuclear deal one last time before abandoning it if lawmakers don’t make changes, White House officials said Friday.





The waiver set to be signed by the president suspends US sanctions on Iran for 120 more days.

“This is the last time he’ll issue waivers unless they reach an agreement,” senior White House officials said, according to the BBC. Trump promised to do away with the deal in his campaign.

Trump also approved new sanctions on 14 individuals and entities that commit human rights abuses or support the country’s ballistic missile programs, both of which are not included in the scope of the nuclear deal. The new sanctions come in response to the Iranian government’s crackdown of peaceful protests recently.

“The United States will not stand by while the Iranian regime continues to engage in human rights abuses and injustice,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a statement, according to CNN . “We are also targeting Iran’s ballistic missile program and destabilizing activities, which it continues to prioritize over the economic well-being of the Iranian people.”

An Iranian politician said that it “will not mourn” if the U.S. pulls out of the nuclear deal. The country has said the missiles it tested are not made to carry nuclear warheads, saying it’s nuclear program is peaceful.