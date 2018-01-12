Menu
heather Read this Next

A 15 year old was busted for allegedly running a drug operation from her room -- with permission from her mom
Advertisement

President Donald Trump will extend the Iran nuclear deal one last time before abandoning it if lawmakers don’t make changes, White House officials said Friday.


The waiver set to be signed by the president suspends US sanctions on Iran for 120 more days.

“This is the last time he’ll issue waivers unless they reach an agreement,” senior White House officials said, according to the BBC. Trump promised to do away with the deal in his campaign.

RELATED: The news media slammed President Trump’s fiery “s**thole” comments, and now he’s tweeted his response

Trump also approved new sanctions on 14 individuals and entities that commit human rights abuses or support the country’s ballistic missile programs, both of which are not included in the scope of the nuclear deal. The new sanctions come in response to the Iranian government’s crackdown of peaceful protests recently.

“The United States will not stand by while the Iranian regime continues to engage in human rights abuses and injustice,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday in a statement, according to CNN. “We are also targeting Iran’s ballistic missile program and destabilizing activities, which it continues to prioritize over the economic well-being of the Iranian people.”

An Iranian politician said that it “will not mourn” if the U.S. pulls out of the nuclear deal. The country has said the missiles it tested are not made to carry nuclear warheads, saying it’s nuclear program is peaceful.

Trump extends Iran nuclear deal, but issued a stern warning to Congress AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The ladies of “The View” were in disbelief after Trump’s s**thole comment

The ladies of “The View” were in disbelief after Trump’s s**thole comment

Here’s where the U.S. ranks in a list of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”

Here’s where the U.S. ranks in a list of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

Woman shares story of dog’s “magic pie bush” — and dog owners can totally relate

Woman shares story of dog’s “magic pie bush” — and dog owners can totally relate

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement