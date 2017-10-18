Trump fires back after Democrat claims he said fallen soldier “knew what he signed up for”

President Donald Trump tweeted early Wednesday that Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) “totally fabricated” her story of what he said to Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow.

Sgt. Johnson was one of four Green Berets who were killed in Niger.

“Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!” Trump tweeted.

Heartbreaking video showed widow Myeshia Johnson, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, embracing her husband’s casket.





Wilson said that she was present when Myeshia Johnson received a phone call from President Trump, offering his condolences for her husband’s death. Wilson claimed that Trump said Sgt. Johnson “knew what he signed up for” twice and added that “when it happens, it hurts anyway.”

“Everyone knows when you go to war you could possibly not come back alive but you don’t remind a grieving widow of that,” Wilson continued, before claiming that the grieving widow hung up the phone and said, “He didn’t even remember his name.”

It is notable that Rep. Wilson said Trump was “on the brink of impeachment” in May and that we also don’t have an account of the call from Myeshia Johnson herself.

Sgt. La David Johnson, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson were all killed by militants in Niger.