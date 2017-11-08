Trump instantly threw defeated Ed Gillespie under the bus — this photo made it even worse

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie was soundly beaten in the state of Virginia on Tuesday night by Ralph Northam, and President Donald Trump wasted no time throwing Gillespie under the bus on the same day he had urged voters to turn out for him.

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

“Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for,” Trump tweeted, distancing himself from a failed candidate.

That same morning, Trump tweeted that “MS-13 and crime will be gone” because of Gillespie and said, “Vote today, ASAP!”





.@EdWGillespie will totally turn around the high crime and poor economic performance of VA. MS-13 and crime will be gone. Vote today, ASAP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

But major salt in the wound for Gillespie came from an unlikely source, as a seemingly innocuous photo of a father and son at a watch party for the Republican was summarily mocked by the internet.

An hour after Trump’s tweet last night, Politico tweeted a photo of a father “consol[ing]” his cheese-eating, MAGA-hat-wearing, Gillespie-campaign-stickered son by patting him on his shoulders.

A father consoles his son at a watch party for Ed Gillespie, who lost the Virginia governor's race to Ralph Northam https://t.co/H4k2nkcyMr pic.twitter.com/XLQlDnvIwL — POLITICO (@politico) November 8, 2017

The internet response to this was not very nice.

He's wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat while Trump just threw Gillespie under the bus. ETTD — ksquyres (@ksquyres) November 8, 2017

❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) November 8, 2017

Let it snow …let it snow — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) November 8, 2017

I feel like this is child abuse — Sarita PITA (@yourmomSarita) November 8, 2017

Fixed the photo for you! pic.twitter.com/KpexoOPCPq — Abed A. Ayoub (@aayoub) November 8, 2017

"There, there, son. We'll go home and I'll put on some Duck Dynasty and you can stay up extra-late reading Atlas Shrugged, if it'll make you feel better. How about that, champ?" — Bill Coffin (@Bill_Coffin) November 8, 2017

Creepy. And hilarious. — 🛋️ Mame McCutchin (@icterid) November 8, 2017

“It’ll be alright son, we’ll just have to find someone else to transfer all of our wealth into the hands of the 1%.” — Chris (@crisisdanicest) November 8, 2017

Cheer up Billy, there’s a Klan rally we can go to this weekend. — Kenneth Jimenez (@MrKennyJimenez) November 8, 2017

"First lesson of politics son, sometimes you get the covfefe, sometimes the covfefe gets you". — Howard Beale (@HBeale23) November 8, 2017

Who knows what he's been told. Probably thinks Dems are going to force him to have a sex change and join MS-13. — FelineCannonball (@BogusC) November 8, 2017

Northam’s victory set off overnight recriminations and finger-pointing among Trump’s hardcore supporters. The pro-Trump website Breitbart News, which had earlier praised Gillespie as a “culture warrior,” derided him as a “Republican swamp thing.” Jerry Falwell Jr., president of Liberty University, said Northern Virginia’s voter-rich liberal suburbs should be annexed by the District of Columbia, “to return the governance of [Virginia] to Virginians.”

Democrats also scored victories in the race for New Jersey governor and in Maine, where voters slapped the state’s Republican governor, a Trump ally, by backing a measure to expand Medicaid coverage under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The Democratic mayors of New York and Boston, both vocal Trump critics, also won re-election easily.

“The Democratic Party is back, my friends,” claimed Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.