Here’s how Trump Jr. reportedly beat The New York Times on the Russia email story that everyone is talking about

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly got out in front of the Russia email story that was going to be published by The New York Times by requesting “more time” to comment before it was released.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s son released an email chain between him and Rob Goldstone, the person setting up a meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer that took place in June 2016.

Many questioned why he would release the emails, but according to a source from The New York Times, the Trump Jr. camp knew that the Times was quoting the emails, requested more time to comment and then “preempted” the story by releasing the emails.





CNN’s Brian Stelter, the host of “Reliable Sources,” posted a tweet Tuesday questioning whether or not the Times’ story was the reason Trump released the emails.

He later followed up his tweet with another tweet revealing that his suspicions had been confirmed by a source at the Times, writing, “Confirmed from an NYT source: “We were preparing to publish” story — Don Jr. camp “asked for more time” to comment “and then pre-empted us.”

