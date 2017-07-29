Trump now insists new information proves Russia was “against Trump” in the 2016 election

President Donald Trump is now insisting that newly revealed information proves that Russia was against him in the 2016 election.

Early Saturday morning, President Trump retweeted a tweet by Fox News’ “Fox & friends” that said a witness who had testified before Congress said that the firm behind the shocking anti-Trump dossier, also called the Steele dossier after Christopher Steele, the British spy who compiled it, had also worked for Russia.

He wrote in the tweet, “In other words, Russia was against Trump in the 2016 Election – and why not, I want strong military & low oil prices. Witch Hunt!”





In other words, Russia was against Trump in the 2016 Election – and why not, I want strong military & low oil prices. Witch Hunt! https://t.co/mMSxj4Su5z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

His tweet comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony that Glenn Simpson, the founder of the company that hired Steele, Fusion GPS, along with others, didn’t register as a foreign agent even though they worked on a campaign to undermine the Magnitsky Act. The Magnitsky Act was passed to discipline Russian officials in 2012.

After the testimony about Fusion GPS and the Magnitsky Act, the White House linked the anti-Trump dossier to it, with White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying, “Today there was public testimony that further discredited the phony dossier that’s been the source of so much of the fake news and conspiracy theories, and we learned that the firm that produced it was also being paid by the Russians.”

Fusion GPS also accused the White House this week of trying to “smear” the company for its attempt to investigate Trump, calling their argument “nonsensical.”

“What is clear is that the president and his allies are desperately trying to smear Fusion GPS because it investigated Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. They have pulled out all the stops, including this false allegation about [The Foreign Agents Registration Act],” the company wrote in a statement.

Statement from Fusion GPS, which produced the Steele dossier, re: accusations it was hired by Russians: pic.twitter.com/8UKoz7l21s — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) July 27, 2017

