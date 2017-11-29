President Donald Trump still secretly questions the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, according to a report in The New York Times.





The Times published an article Tuesday which alleges that the president isn’t sure that the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he makes crude remarks about women, is real. “We don’t think that was my voice,” Trump told a Republican senator, according to a source who heard the conversation.

In that same article, it was also revealed that the president allegedly still secretly questions the authenticity of Obama’s birth certificate. A senator, who spoke with The Times recently and wished to remain anonymous, recalled his conversation with Trump, saying that the president has had a hard time letting go of he birth certificate claim.

Trump previously championed the “birther” movement, which alleges that Obama wasn’t born in the United States but rather in Kenya. However, by the end of his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump had conceded that the United States’s 44th president was born in U.S.

“President Barack Obama was born in the United States,” he said at a campaign event. “Period.”

His comments at the end of his presidential campaign clashed with his earlier assertions, in which he repeatedly questioned why Obama wouldn’t release his birth certificate.

“He doesn’t have a birth certificate, or if he does, there’s something on that certificate that is very bad for him. Now, somebody told me — and I have no idea if this is bad for him or not, but perhaps it would be — that where it says ‘religion,’ it might have ‘Muslim.’ And if you’re a Muslim, you don’t change your religion, by the way,” Trump said on The Laura Ingraham Show in March 2011.

Even after Obama released his birth certificate, Trump still pushed the narrative that Obama was born outside of the United States.

“An ‘extremely credible source’ has called my office and told me that @BarackObama’s birth certificate is a fraud,” he tweeted in 2012.

