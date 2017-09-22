Trump says Melania “really wanted to be with us” during speech — with Melania right next to him

President Donald Trump seemingly forgot his wife accompanied him on a recent trip to Florida, saying during his remarks to Hurricane Irma first responders that “Melania really wanted to be with us” — as she stood right next to him.

Trump traveled to Fort Myers last week to survey the damage and talk to first responders about the work they have been doing.

During his speech, he said, “I just wanted to thank everybody – our first responders – on behalf of myself, our vice president – Melania really wanted to be with us. She’s really – it’s really touched her heart.”





RELATED: President Trump’s awkward handshake moment with the first lady has the internet buzzing

The only problem with the president’s comments was that the first lady was standing right next to him as he made them.

Mrs. Trump looked visibly perplexed as her husband made the remark, but she managed to keep a straight face for at least a few seconds after his slip up.

People noticed his gaffe, and of course, pointed it out on social media.

#DOTARD! It's perfect.

Why has no one ever called Trump this before? https://t.co/VhcsSp8zLX — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 21, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Mr. and Mrs. Trump’s interactions, or lack thereof, have been scrutinized.

Just last week, during another speech, Trump caused a slight uproar after he gave his wife an awkward handshake before giving her a small push as she walked off stage.