It’s not often that you see firefighters this high up.

Where there is smoke, there is fire and when there’s a fire in a 58-story building people tend to notice. It also happens to be Trump Tower, President Donald Trump’s property on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.





DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City's Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018

The good news is that the fire is reportedly under control and that there have been no injuries or evacuations.

Nor was the president currently staying at the building.

Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018

Trump tower on fire pic.twitter.com/mQgvpapw5U — Andy Constan (@constanandy) January 8, 2018

The fire department response has been described as “massive.”

FDNY said the fire, which started in the building’s ventilation system, has been contained.

FDNY: Fire at Trump Tower now contained https://t.co/x7MBoaYmWN pic.twitter.com/taNIoWfhu3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 8, 2018

Eric Trump said later that the fire was “a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower” and thanked the FDNY for putting it out.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

The internet has already reacted by cheering the fire, with at least two people wishing that Trump was in it.

#trumptower is on #fire.. I wish his slow, simple, stupid, racist ass was in it!!! 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — jojo28401❤️ (@Hisz_Motivation) January 8, 2018

Why is #TrumpTower on fire without Trump in it 🤦🏽‍♀️😒 — Mom Cheezy👑 (@Cheezy6129) January 8, 2018

BREAKING: Fire fighters are currently responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There are no injuries reported and #TrumpTower is not being evacuated. Trump isn't there. I wonder if maybe Putin sent a signal to his Money Laundering Servers to catch fire and destroy the evidence. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 8, 2018

Others said this was Russia collusion evidence being burned.

Kushner, Eric and Don Jr. running around like chickens with their heads cut off yelling, "DESTROY ALL EVIDENCE!" as they run throughout #TrumpTower!😂😂😂 — Andres Diaz 🇵🇷 (@fvgtw) January 8, 2018

Thankfully, a few normal people on Twitter put this in proper perspective.

Fire at #TrumpTower. Hope the many residents that live there are okay. Also, y’all are disgusting with the comments. — Sarah Williams (@SarahWilliamsTX) January 8, 2018