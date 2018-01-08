It’s not often that you see firefighters this high up.
Where there is smoke, there is fire and when there’s a fire in a 58-story building people tend to notice. It also happens to be Trump Tower, President Donald Trump’s property on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.
The good news is that the fire is reportedly under control and that there have been no injuries or evacuations.
Nor was the president currently staying at the building.
The fire department response has been described as “massive.”
FDNY said the fire, which started in the building’s ventilation system, has been contained.
Eric Trump said later that the fire was “a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower” and thanked the FDNY for putting it out.
The internet has already reacted by cheering the fire, with at least two people wishing that Trump was in it.
Others said this was Russia collusion evidence being burned.
Thankfully, a few normal people on Twitter put this in proper perspective.