When Australia's government shut down, the Queen handled it like a true badass
President Donald Trump has been known to stick a thorn in the side of his opponents, and the White House answering machine message that was specifically created for callers to hear during the government shutdown is another example.


Here’s what the message said:

Thank you for calling the White House. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate. Due to this obstruction, the government is shut down. In the meantime, you can leave a comment for the president at http://www.whitehouse.gov/contact. We look forward to taking your calls as soon as the government reopens.

The reaction on social media to this was as expected.

Trump also incited ire on social media just by releasing photos of what he was doing during the shutdown. Fox News tweeted out the images on Saturday and the response to them was also angry.

One showed Trump on the phone while sitting at his desk in a suit with no tie and a white MAGA hat. Another showed the president taking a stroll, this time wearing an overcoat.

A third photo showed Trump surrounded by staffers like Hope Hicks and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, along with notables Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Below is a sampling of the responses to that:

From the start, Trump said that Democrats were to blame for the shutdown. He said they picked a shutdown and “unchecked illegal immigration” over the U.S. military and security.

