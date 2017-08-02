Trump’s daughter-in-law hosted a “real news” show on the president’s Facebook page

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump hosted a “real news” show, which was shared on the president’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, Lara, who is Eric Trump’s wife, hosted a positive news aggregate, allowing people to hear the “REAL news.” The caption above the video reads, “Want to know what President Trump did this week? Watch here for REAL news!”

“I bet you haven’t heard about all the accomplishments the president had this week because there’s so much fake news out there,” she began. “We wanted to give you a glimpse into his week.”





Lara then went on to talk about the president donating his salary, saying, “Again, this is a president that puts America before himself.”

She also touted the job growth under her father-in-law, adding that under his leadership the United States is at its lowest unemployment rate since 2001.

Finally, she touched on how President Trump awarded the medal of honor and who he met with during the week, including Rep. Steve Scalise, who was wounded during a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice, veterans in Ohio, and ICE and NYPD officers to talk about cracking down on gangs.

Noticeably absent from her “real news” program were the less flattering news stories that plagued the administration last week, such as the Republicans’ failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.