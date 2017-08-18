Trump’s ghosterwriter predicts he will resign…soon

President Donald Trump’s “Art of the Deal” ghostwriter, Tony Schwartz, is predicting that the president will resign “before Mueller and Congress leave him no choice.”

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, Schwartz made dire predictions about Trump’s presidency, writing in one tweet, “The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice.”

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

RELATED: GOP senator lashes out: My brother didn’t die fighting Hitler so Nazi ideas could go unchallenged in U.S.

In a follow-up tweet, Schwartz went a step further by predicting that the president would resign by the end of the year, saying, “Trump’s presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner.”





Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

This isn’t the first time Schwartz, who spent 18 months with Donald Trump in the 1980s ghostwriting his memoir, has criticized the president.

Earlier this year, Schwartz predicted that Trump would resign and then “declare victory,” telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time, he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign.”

He continued: “The reason he’s going to do that, as opposed to go through what could be an impeachment process or a continuing humiliation, is that he wants to figure out a way, as he has done all his career, to turn a loss into a victory. So he will declare victory when he leaves.”