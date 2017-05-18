Tucker Carlson calls the White House “chaotic” after Kellyanne Conway cancels on him last-minute

Tucker Carlson is one of the few media pundits who is still backing the White House but his loyalty was not rewarded on Wednesday night after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway cancelled her appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” at the last minute. Tucker explained, “we had booked her at [the White House’s] request. We don’t often have people from the administration on but they said ‘we want to send over Kellyanne Conway,’ great.”

Carlson went on to claim that “not long before air, they cancelled it for reasons that were not exactly clear.” He also said that while he believes that “a lot of the descriptions about what’s going on in the White House are false […] but it does seem a little chaotic over there.”





If Kellyanne Conway had appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” she would have been one of the first administration officials to speak after the Department of Justice announced that they were appointing a special prosecutor — former FBI Director Robert Mueller — to investigate possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Conway has been noticeably absent from television appearances after a series of on-air blunders including her “alternative facts” statement and “Bowling Green massacre” remarks.

Trump has battled back on the independent investigation. On Wednesday he declared, “no politician has been treated so badly.” On Thursday morning, he tweeted “this is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history.”