Tucker Carlson kicks off new time slot with a glowing tribute to his Fox News predecessor

Tucker Carlson took the primetime 8:00 p.m. Fox News seat for the first time on Monday night.

Carlson took the opportunity to pay tribute to the former captain and cable news rating king, the ousted Bill O’Reilly. “For those of you tuning in expecting to see someone different in this anchor chair I know the feeling well,” Carlson told his audience. “What O’Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar, and I’m going to do my best to meet it. Thanks for sticking with us.”

O’Reilly was fired amid a sexual harassment scandal that continues to engulf Fox News. Multiple women over a number of years alleged they were sexual harassed by O’Reilly, who has denied the charges and said he is a target.

Despite the allegations that forced the news titan out of his seat, Carlson raved about O’Reilly’s prowess as a journalist at the network over two decades. He described O’Reilly as being prepared and tough, and that he “crisply and directly expressed his views.”

Carlson then launched into the meat of his first show in the new time slot. His guests included former Clinton aide Richard Goodstein, North Korean leader Kim Jong Il biographer Michael Malice and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who is currently promoting her memoir, “The Secrets of My Life.”

Carlson told Jenner that coming out as transgender paled to her most “courageous” decision ever — voting for Trump while living in Malibu. However, Jenner, a lifelong Republican, made it clear she is not happy with Trump’s first 100 days. She also took a shot at rigid Attorney General Jeff Sessions.