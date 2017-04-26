Tucker Carlson’s debut ratings in Bill O’Reilly’s primetime slot are in and CNN must be shocked

Perhaps it is not so much the man who commands the ratings, but the network itself.

Tucker Carlson made his debut Monday night in the primetime slot long held by ousted cable news ratings king Bill O’Reilly. Carlson nearly matched O’Reilly’s ratings, pulling in an average of 3.2 million viewers and, according to Variety, 636,000 of those fell in the key adults 25-54 demographic.

O’Reilly’s final broadcast on April 11 drew 3.6 million viewers with 634,000 in the coveted demographic. Carlson, 47, came within striking distance of his predecessor, who was fired by Fox News after the network could no longer ignore the multiple allegations of sexual harassment levied against him.





While the ratings must be music to the ears of Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox, it had to be like nails on a chalkboard to Fox News competitors MSNBC and CNN. Carlson won the 8 p.m. time slot, more than doubling the viewership of the other networks.

According to Variety, MSNBC’s All In With Chris Hayes drew 1.5 million viewers and CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 drew 1 million.

On his opening night, Carlson paid tribute to O’Reilly, showering him with praise and saying, “What O’Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar, and I’m going to do my best to meet it. Thanks for sticking with us.”

Meanwhile, O’Reilly loyalists could finally hear from their guy for the first time since Fox News severed ties. O’Reilly took to his podcast to talk about his controversial departure. He said he is sad that he is no longer on television and that he was “very surprised” how it all turned out.

“I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now,” O’Reilly said on the podcast. “But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised — but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here.”

O’Reilly added that he was not at liberty to say more about the case because he didn’t want his words to be misconstrued by the media, but that his faithful listeners have a right to know exactly what went down over at Fox — and he hopes to shed light on that for his loyal fans soon.