Tucker Carlson’s interview with a Black Lives Matter supporter escalated quickly when “white privilege” came up

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Tuesday invited political commentator and Black Lives Matters supporter Lisa Durden onto his show, and he should have teased the segment by telling his audience to grab some popcorn. But then, most Carlson interviews get contentious early, and this one was no different.

Carlson jumped right in by asking Durden to explain how a group such as Black Lives Matter, which protests citizens being singled out because of their race, would bar anyone who is not black from attending a Memorial Day party thrown by the organization’s New York group.





“What I say to that is, ‘Boo hoo hoo,'” Durden told Carlson. “You white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter all-black Memorial Day Celebration.”

“Wow, let me contextualize that for you,” Durden continued as Carlson tried to interrupt with string of “Whoa, whoa, whoa.”

“I need to contextualize,” Durden argued while talking over Carlson. “Memorial Day was created by black former slaves in 1865 to honor those individuals who were Union soldiers who fought and died for our freedom, so Black Lives Matter, in that same vein, decided to get together with black folks, to honor black folks, to make sure that black folks are celebrated for being murdered by racist terrorists. If you’re mad at that-”

At that point, Carlson, who had said, “I don’t want to shut this down. I don’t want to shut this down, but I will.”

Durden’s mic was silenced to allow Carlson to move the interview forward.

Carlson asked Durden: “If you don’t like people excluding others on the basis of their race, and in society we agree it’s bad […] then why are you doing it, and why are you defending it now?” Carlson asked.

Durden responded by saying that white people crack her up with how they decide to get outraged on the one day blacks opt to celebrate on their own. She said: “You’ve been having White Days forever!” She brought up the “all-white Oscars” and movies and television shows that have lacked black characters, and then she took on “The Bachelorette,” scolding the show for taking 11 seasons “to get a black Bachelorette!”

And, as a typical Carlson interview will do, things continued to get heated, and Carlson got personal, calling Durden “demented.”

“You’re demented, actually,” Carlson said of Durden’s droning lecture. “You’re sick, and what you’re saying is disgusting, and if you were a Nazi, I’d say the same thing to you, because what you are saying is indistinguishable to what they are saying.”